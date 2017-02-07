Start With Hello: Springfield Conservatory of the Arts taking part in social inclusion program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the group Sandy Hook Promise will be visiting The Springfield Conservatory of the Arts Tuesday as part of their Start With Hello Call-to-Action Week.

Start With Hello is a program that empowers students to create an inclusive, connected community, according to a release sent to 22News by Sandy Hook Promise. The nonprofit organization says excessive feelings of isolation can be associated with violent and suicidal behavior, and that young people who are isolated can become bullying victims.

The school will be trained in the Start With Hello program and will be decorated with student-made displays that show ways they are practicing kindness and reducing social isolation and bullying.

Sandy Hook Promise is led by several family members of the students killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook School in December 2012. It is focused on preventing gun violence, and other forms of violence, before it happens by educating parents, students, and schools.