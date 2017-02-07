Springfield police: Man broke into apartment, threatened officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Springfield early Tuesday morning after he allegedly tried to break into an apartment overnight.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News police were called to 75 Avon Place just before 2:00 a.m., after second-floor tenants called 9-1-1 to report that someone was trying to kick in the back door of their apartment. Delaney said a man inside the apartment barricaded one of the doors to prevent the suspect from getting inside any further.

Delaney said the suspect, 29-year-old Jose Roche, left the apartment before the cops got there, but was found near Maple and Central Streets, where he was arrested. Delaney said Roche threatened to harm the officers “next time on the street.” He is being charged with:

Unarmed burglary

Two counts of threat to commit a crime (each arresting officer)

Default warrant for assault and battery and strangulation

Roche is scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court Tuesday.