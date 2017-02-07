Springfield police identified man killed in Cottage St. crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 31 year-old Springfield resident has been identified as the driver killed early Monday morning in a crash on Cottage Street.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that Jose Flores was the driver of a Mercedes sedan that crashed into a tractor trailer at around 4:00 A.M.

Delaney said that police are still looking into the cause of the crash, but their investigation so far has shown that Flores was heading eastbound on Cottage Street, when he crashed into the rear of the tractor trailer, which was coming out of 649 Cottage Street and turning into the westbound lane.

Flores- who was the only person inside the Mercedes- died at the crash site. The driver of the truck was unhurt.

Delaney said that speed is believed to have caused the accident, as no skid marks were observed in the street leading up to the crash site.