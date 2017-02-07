SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trivia buffs were given the chance to test their skills Tuesday night and help out a good cause in Springfield.

The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield hosted a Trivia Night at Plan B Burgers. For a $10 donation, participants were allowed to compete in the trivia portion of the night and enter themselves in raffles.

Ronald McDonald House Manager Enix Zabala told 22News it’s a fun way to help a good cause; “We’ll be able to educate the individuals who come here to support us and to play trivia and to actually invite others from the community to come support us as well.”

The Ronald McDonald House serves as a home away from home for families with children receiving care in local medical facilities like Shriner’s Hospital and Baystate Medical Center.