Refurbished Franklin County Courthouse opens

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After three years under construction, the newly renovated Franklin County Courthouse is open in downtown Greenfield. It opened on Monday after a $60 million renovation that began in February 2014.

The building is much bigger than in its temporary location on Munson Street, offering four floors as opposed to two.

It has six courtrooms which have much more up to date technology. The courtrooms have monitors on the walls behind the bench and at the jury box. They also have an improved sound system to preserve records and testimony.

This building houses all five of the county’s court departments. “This building now incorporates juvenile and housing court so all the different court departments in Franklin County are all under one roof,” William Manzanec explained. “Before, they were separated.”

Mazanec also told 22News that the building is energy efficient, allowing more light in with a green roof. It also takes less energy to heat the building than the old one.

The courthouse is the first in the state to have Wi-Fi for visitors.