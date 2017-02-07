Press Secretary Spicer responds to SNL skit

(CNN) – From gum guzzling to podium shoving, actress Melissa McCarthy outdid herself doing an SNL impersonation of President Trump’s White House spokesman.

She sure added spice to Press Secretary Sean Spicer. She began…“by apologizing on behalf of you, to me, and that apology is not accepted.”

“A sketch for the ages” tweeted one critic. “Might be the best SNL skit ever” raved Glamour magazine. There’s talk McCarthy could become a recurring character, though SNL wouldn’t comment.

The writers took Spicer’s actual squabble over the phrase travel “ban”, which President Trump himself used.

The actual Spicer, who’s been known to hold up things, was portrayed using props. Spicer has not been known to weaponize his podium.

When asked about the skit, Spicer told extra that Melissa McCarthy could “dial it back a bit”. He told Fox News, “It is cute. It’s funny.”

One personal quirk that SNL barely had to exaggerate…”I think Melissa McCarthy needs to slow down on the gum chewing. Way too many pieces in there.”

Actually, Spicer told the Washington Post he chews two and a half packs of Orbit cinnamon gum every day before noon. That’s 35 pieces, and he doesn’t just chew. He chews AND swallows them.

And what spokesman wouldn’t love to spout off like this – “This is soapy water and I’m washing that filthy lying mouth!”

