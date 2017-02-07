Power reduced at nuke plant after seawater leak

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The Pilgrim nuclear power plant in Plymouth is operating at reduced power after seawater leaked into the condenser system.

The Cape Cod times reported that the state’s only nuclear reactor, which is scheduled to close in 2019, was operating at 28 percent on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Entergy Corp., the plant’s owner, said the power was reduced so that workers can isolate the leak and make repairs. The spokesman said no radiation was released and there was no danger to the public.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesman Neil Sheehan told the newspaper that one of Pilgrim’s two circulating water pumps was taken offline while the problem was being fixed.