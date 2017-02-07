Fire caused $50K in damage to house in Pittsfield

Smoke damage throughout the entire house

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire on Crestview Drive in Pittsfield Monday night caused $50,000 in damage to a home.

Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Garner told 22News firefighters were called to a one and one-half story home at 15 Crestview Drive at 6:40 p.m. He said there were no injuries and the people who lived there had to find a place to stay.

Garner said the fire damage was confined to one room and part of the attic, but smoke damage was throughout the entire house.

The fire department is working to determine the cause of the fire.

 

