Phone Scheme Warning: Caller claims victim won large prize

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Holland Police are warning local residents of a phone scheme designed to steal your money.

According to the Holland town website, the caller knows the name and address of the homeowner, and tells them they have won a large sum of money, but the winner must pay $65,000 to receive the prize.

In one case, police said the victim was told they won $500,000, but when they asked for a call back number, the caller hung up. The number the caller used was untraceable and rerouted to an unknown fax number.

If you receive any calls like these, hang up and call the police. If you feel any of your information has been stolen, we recommend you contact your provider immediately.

