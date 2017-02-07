Patriots-themed cocktails in celebration of the Big Game victory!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What’s a good victory celebration without a good cocktail!? Bartender Matt Dessereau got us in the patriot’s spirit in the Mass Appeal studio with the Blue GOAT and Belichick Breeze!
Blue G.O.A.T
- 1 1/2oz huckleberry vodka
- 3/4 oz blue curacao
- splash cranberry juice
- splash lemonade
- splash fresh lemon juice
- top with champagne
- garnish with a blueberry
- served in a martini glass
Belichick Breeze
- 1 1/2oz silver rum
- 1 1/2 oz coconut rum
- strawberry puree
- pineapple juice
- served in a rocks glass
- garnish with a strawberry