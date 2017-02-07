Patriots-themed cocktails in celebration of the Big Game victory!

By Published: Updated:
cocktails

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What’s a good victory celebration without a good cocktail!? Bartender Matt Dessereau got us in the patriot’s spirit in the Mass Appeal studio with the Blue GOAT and Belichick Breeze!

Blue G.O.A.T

  • 1 1/2oz huckleberry vodka
  • 3/4 oz blue curacao
  • splash cranberry juice
  • splash lemonade
  • splash fresh lemon juice
  • top with champagne
  • garnish with a blueberry
  • served in a martini glass

 

Belichick Breeze

  • 1 1/2oz silver rum
  • 1 1/2 oz coconut rum
  • strawberry puree
  • pineapple juice
  • served in a rocks glass
  • garnish with a strawberry

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s