Patriots-themed cocktails in celebration of the Big Game victory!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What’s a good victory celebration without a good cocktail!? Bartender Matt Dessereau got us in the patriot’s spirit in the Mass Appeal studio with the Blue GOAT and Belichick Breeze!

Blue G.O.A.T

1 1/2oz huckleberry vodka

3/4 oz blue curacao

splash cranberry juice

splash lemonade

splash fresh lemon juice

top with champagne

garnish with a blueberry

served in a martini glass

Belichick Breeze

1 1/2oz silver rum

1 1/2 oz coconut rum

strawberry puree

pineapple juice

served in a rocks glass

garnish with a strawberry