Patriots show off new hardware at Rhode Island rally

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots fans unable to make it to the victory parade in Boston Tuesday morning were given a chance to celebrate with the team Tuesday afternoon in Providence.

A number of players, including Rob Gronkowski, Rob Ninkovich, and Trey Flowers, along with the Kraft family, showed off their new hardware at a rally held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

“The fan base around New England has been great, but I must tell you I personally have always felt that the best state in New England per capita of support is the state of Rhode Island,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft, causing the crowd to erupt in applause. “I feel so much at home here.”

The Patriots stunned the Falcons Sunday night, overcoming a 25-point deficit to take home their fifth Lombardi trophy. All five trophies made the trip to appear on stage with the team.

At one point, Gronk gave one fan an impressive souvenir by tearing off his jersey and throwing it into the crowd.

Also joining the Patriots were Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and Gov. Gina Raimondo, who declared Tuesday to be New England Patriots Day in Rhode Island.

Police estimated between 6,000 and 8,000 fans attended the rally and those who spoke to Eyewitness News were excited the team took the time to visit Providence.

“This is fantastic. I’m so glad the Krafts decided to come down to Providence so that we could share in the excitement today,” said fan Robert Rianna. “[My kids] were in school so they couldn’t go to Boston.”

The cost of the Providence rally was covered by the local Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts, a spokesman confirmed.

The Providence market actually beat out Boston in the TV ratings for Sunday night’s game.