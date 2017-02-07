Overnight closures along I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed in Springfield Tuesday and Wednesday night as MassDOT continues demolition along I-91.

As of 8:00 PM on Tuesday, East Columbus Avenue will be closed north of Liberty Street until 5:00 AM Wednesday morning. Boland Way will be closed under the I-91 Viaduct between East Columbus Avenue an Hall of Fame Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:00 PM each night to 5:00 AM the following morning.

While East Columbus Avenue is closed, turn right onto Liberty Street and turn left onto Main Street, To access I-91 North, turn left onto Plainfield Street and take the ramp for I-91 North.

While Boland Way is closed, eastbound traffic should turn right onto Hall of Fame Avenue, turn left onto State Street, and then turn left onto East Columbus Avenue. Westbound traffic should head north on East Columbus Avenue, then turn left onto West Columbus Avenue at Hampden Street. Turn left again at the traffic signal near the I-91 North Garage exit and drive south on West Columbus Avenue.