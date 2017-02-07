New resort and casino could affect MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday morning, a new resort casino opens up over the state line in New York. Tuesday 22News found out how MGM Springfield plans on dealing with the gambling developments in surrounding states.

The grand opening of the $330 million Rivers Casino and Resort will take place on Wednesday. The ceremony will celebrate the project’s completion and the opening to the public at noon. It’s a competitive business to be sure and it’s gotten more competitive because all of the states are looking for ways to make revenue.

The facility features a 50,000 square-foot gaming floor with 1,150 slots, 67 gaming tables, and a 15 table poker room. It’s touted as the first Las Vegas-style casino in the Capital Region of New York. On top of that it has restaurants, an entertainment lounge, a 10,000 square foot event center, a spa, and a 165 room hotel opening in the summer.

MGM Springfield says they are on target to complete their $950 million resort casino by September of 2018, and they said they are going to be able to compete with the developments in surrounding states, with the quality and entertainment that they offer here.

MGM Springfield’s project spans 850,000 square feet. They will have a six story 250 room hotel, retail, dining and gaming spread over three blocks downtown. All to be complete at the same time as construction on I-91.

Tim Brennan, the Pioneer Valley Planning Commissions Executive Director says he is confident that the economic growth from the project will be seen despite competition. “From what I can tell, we are talking three times the size and so that’s much more of a magnet because there is more offerings.”

MGM said their innovative design, marketing plan, and branding will set them apart to make Springfield a premiere destination. 22News will be going to Schenectady Wednesday to give you a look at the Rivers Casino and Resort.