National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day

The event was held at the Springfield City Library

David McKay By Published: Updated:
blackhivaids-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was National Black HIV and AIDS Awareness Day. The Springfield North End Citizens Council helped organize the event at the Springfield City Library.

State and local leaders, medical organizations and survivors met to discuss how their community can combat HIV and AIDS. How to avoid the disease initially with prevention, get testing done, and how to spread the word were discussed.

Rev. Will Naylor, of the Holy Redeemer Ministries said, “It’s critical that we acknowledge this day because the fight is not over, we also offer expanded testing at our North End Citizens Council, not only HIV but 8 CV as well.”

You can learn about the resources available in your community by clicking here.

