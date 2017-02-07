Montague’s Board of Selectmen approve referendum for Turners Falls high school mascot

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- The Turners Falls High School Indians.

That nickname has been the center of controversy for both the school and community. The town will vote to either change or keep the Indian nickname and logo, May 15th.

“Try to change the name as to not be any sort of offensive to any groups of people and to be cautious of people’s feelings,” said Jennifer Lavallee of Turners Falls

“This should have been something people from the town voted on just for the fact it shouldn’t be in the hands of just the school committee, since its such a big issue right now,” said Lew Collins, Owner of Between the Uprights Sports Bar in Turners Falls.

The non-binding referendum was approved by Montague’s Selectboard at their meeting Monday night. It recommends that the school keep its Indian nickname, but change the logo to an image more representative of Native American tribes in the area.

Residents who favor of keeping the name brought a petition to the Board of Selectmen asking for the referendum.

“The Board of Selectmen have no authority in the case whether to rename the school’s mascot and remove the present logo, associated with Turners Falls High School,” said Steven Ellis, Town Administrator for the Town of Montague.

Ellis told 22News the final decision rests with the school committee, despite the referendum results.

Superintendant of Schools Michael Sullivan told 22News, the school committee will be discussing next steps on the mascot in their meeting February 14th.