Massachusetts couple names son born during Super Bowl Brady

New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple whose son was born right before the Patriots 25-point comeback in Super Bowl 51 has named the newborn Brady — of course.

Sean Gaffney tells the Cape Cod Times he decided if the Falmouth couple’s fourth child was born the Patriots would erase their 28-3 deficit.

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday and mom Colleen says “Literally, right after he was born, they came back,” for the 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He was named after Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad’s favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn. The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

 

