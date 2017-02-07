Mass Pike speed limit reduced to 40 MPH

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As much of Massachusetts deals with wintry weather, state police are urging drivers to take it slow.

The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike has been reduced from the normal 65 MPH down to 40 MPH from the New York state line all the way to Boston.

It is a 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Day. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that the first round of wintry weather is moving out of western Massachusetts during the 11:00 hour, with a second round coming in the early afternoon. It will start out as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain, with that transitioning more to freezing rain and plain rain- with less sleet and snow.

For more information on the timing, check out your latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.