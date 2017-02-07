Legislative Democrats to hold private meeting regarding Trump

Speaker says he has heard concerns from other lawmakers about administration

Tiffany Chan, 22News State House Correspondent Published: Updated:
In this file photo from 2014, House Speaker Robert Deleo (D-Winthrop), talks to members of the media.
BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts House Speaker Robert DeLeo plans to meet privately with House Democrats on Wednesday to discuss the Trump Administration.

The Winthrop Democrat said that he scheduled the closed-door meeting after hearing from several lawmakers who are worried about Trump’s actions. The state Senate passed a resolution last week formally opposing President Trump’s executive order on immigration, and the House could soon follow.

DeLeo said he is exploring ways for the House to voice their opposition, or potentially block actions by the president. The speaker said that he heard from at least one representative who is concerned about a proposal by Republican Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to send Massachusetts inmates to the Mexican border to build the president’s proposed wall.

“Massachusetts taxpayers ought not to be paying for some of these unfunded types of mandates that may come down, based on the way this administration has kicked things off,” said Rep. Joseph Wagner (D-Chicopee).

A bill has been filed to ban Massachusetts inmates from laboring out-of-state.

