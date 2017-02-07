‘JUGS’ machine making an impact on football fields

(CNN) – Making it to the NFL requires talent – and practice.

Most people understand that. But many may not know much about the tools and equipment athletes use to hone their skills.

One such piece of equipment is the “JUGS” machine, hailed by some players as an important tool on their road to success.

The satisfying sound of a football, propelled through the air by two spinning tires. The JUGS machine, developed and manufactured in Tualatin, has become a staple in modern football practice.

Portland State University wide receiver Darnell Adams says, “It works on hand-eye coordination the best. Keeps your eyes tracked on the ball and gives you a good game feel on how fast the ball’s going to be coming.”

JUGS Sports has been in business since the early 1970s, primarily building and selling pitching machines for baseball and softball. The first football machine was rolled out in 1974.

Owner Butch Paulson says, “Immediately, all your pro teams and your top colleges bought it, because it would throw spirals, you could throw an 80 yard pass.”

Paulson, whose father founded the company, spoke with us over Skype from his home in Hawaii. Paulson says although the football machine was effective and sold well, it didn’t really take off like the baseball and softball machines. That was, until the machine made an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Countdown show, and demonstrated by former NFL wide receiver Chris Carter.

“On national TV, he says ‘this machine is why I’m in the Hall of Fame.’ I know people are going to think we paid him to say that, but we didn’t. We couldn’t afford to pay a guy like that.”

Paulson says sales surged after the segment aired, and more NFL players openly credited the machine with having a hand in their success. “All of a sudden, all these receivers are coming forward saying, yeah, I’ve used a JUGS machine after practice, or in the off-season in my yard.”

The advantage of the JUGS machine, of course, is that you can take as many reps as you want without a quarterback wearing out his arm.

PSU wide receiver Josh Kraght says, “Because if your QB’s arm gets sore, they’re not around, you can just catch 100 balls with the JUGS machine.”

Kraght and Adams say they can see the impact of the JUGS machine in the NFL today. Kraght says, “I think you see it as a result in the game. You see guys making better catches all the time.”

They use the machine themselves to get comfortable catching the ball anywhere and any way. Or honing hand-eye coordination to a razor’s edge.

Adams says, “It pays off and it comes down to muscle memory at a point. It gets to a point that you don’t even think about it.”

But they didn’t realize until we told them the machine that’s changing the game they play is made right there in Oregon.

Kraght says, “It’s cool to see a local company do well. There’s other companies that make them, but everybody calls them JUGS. And it’s cool they have that name and they’re a popular brand.”

Copyright 2017 CNN