Judge Cypher to be tapped for SJC judgeship

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service) – A jurist who has expressed her love for the Appeals Court could soon have a chance to preside at the state’s highest appellate level, as Gov. Charlie Baker plans to nominate Elspeth Cypher to the Supreme Judicial Court, according to two sources.

Cypher was appointed to the Appeals Court by the late Gov. Paul Cellucci in 2000 after more than a decade in the Bristol County prosecutor’s office, including about seven as chief of the office that handles appellate matters.

“I love the Appeals Court,” Cypher told the Governor’s Council more than 16 years ago, shortly before she won unanimous confirmation from the eight-member elected panel that vets and votes on judicial nominees.

Two sources who declined to be identified confirmed Cypher is the Supreme Judicial Court nominee whom Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito plan to announce at a press conference on Wednesday.

Former Bristol County District Attorney Paul Walsh, who promoted Cypher to the appellate division after she worked about five years as an assistant district attorney, said she was “brilliant” and a good choice for the state’s highest court.

“She was a wonderful prosecutor. She, I thought would personify the old adage that a prosecutor has to be fair, not just zealous,” Walsh told the News Service by phone Tuesday evening. He said, “I always thought she would be good on the bench.”

A little more than two years into the four-year term he won in 2014, Baker has a chance to remake the seven-member Supreme Judicial Court, having nominated three Superior Court judges last summer – Kimberly Budd, Frank Gaziano and David Lowy – who were each confirmed unanimously for the SJC.

Once his next nominee is confirmed and joins the other justices at the John Adams Courthouse, a majority of the court will be Baker nominees.

Justice Margot Botsford, who was appointed by former Gov. Deval Patrick, will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 in March. Justice Geraldine Hines, another Patrick appointee, will reach that age in October.

According to her bio on the Appeals Court, Cypher was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and attended Emerson College and Suffolk University Law School. Cypher worked at Grayer, Brown and Dilday for about two years before joining the Bristol County district attorney’s office in 1988.

