Ice the main concern Tuesday; Sleet, snow also possible

(WWLP) – An icy wintry mix is expected to arrive in western Massachusetts early Tuesday and could impact your morning and possibly evening commute.
ADVISORIES
Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m Wednesday.
Winter Weather Advisory: Hampden County until 7 p.m. Tuesday
Winter Weather Advisory: Hampshire & Franklin Counties until 3 a.m. Wednesday
TIMING AND TYPE
Sleet and freezing rain, with a chance of snow, is expected to arrive in western Massachusetts between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday.
8 a.m – noon: Wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and some snow
Noon – 4 p.m.: Freezing rain slowly turns to rain in the lower Pioneer Valley. Freezing rain continues elsewhere with some isolated snow/sleet in northern Franklin County
Evening – 2 a.m.: Freezing rain in the hills outside of the valley, mainly rain in the Pioneer Valley
After 2 a.m. Wednesday: Plain rain showers for everyone, temperatures turning milder
IMPACTS
Ice is the main concern with this storm, as temperatures will be very slow to warm Tuesday. Power outages will be a possibility in the hills as the ice may weigh down branches onto power lines.
This is not going to be a big snow storm for western Massachusetts. Many places in the lower Pioneer Valley will see very little–if any– snow.
Light accumulating snow, mainly in the north, could make travel difficult.