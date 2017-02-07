Ice the main concern Tuesday; Sleet, snow also possible

(WWLP) – An icy wintry mix is expected to arrive in western Massachusetts early Tuesday and could impact your morning and possibly evening commute.

ADVISORIES

Winter Weather Advisory: Berkshire County from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Hampden County until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory: Hampshire & Franklin Counties until 3 a.m. Wednesday

TIMING AND TYPE

Sleet and freezing rain, with a chance of snow, is expected to arrive in western Massachusetts between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

8 a.m – noon: Wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and some snow

Noon – 4 p.m.: Freezing rain slowly turns to rain in the lower Pioneer Valley. Freezing rain continues elsewhere with some isolated snow/sleet in northern Franklin County

Evening – 2 a.m.: Freezing rain in the hills outside of the valley, mainly rain in the Pioneer Valley

After 2 a.m. Wednesday: Plain rain showers for everyone, temperatures turning milder

IMPACTS

Ice is the main concern with this storm, as temperatures will be very slow to warm Tuesday. Power outages will be a possibility in the hills as the ice may weigh down branches onto power lines.

This is not going to be a big snow storm for western Massachusetts. Many places in the lower Pioneer Valley will see very little–if any– snow.

Light accumulating snow, mainly in the north, could make travel difficult.

Here’s our snow/sleet accumulation forecast.