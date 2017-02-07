How court battle over travel ban could unfold

How and when the case might reach the Supreme Court is unclear

Associated Press Published: Updated:
scotus-us-supreme-court-washington-dc-031616

(AP) – With filing of court briefs completed late Monday, President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily limiting immigration to the U.S. is squarely before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. A look at what might happen next:

— The appeals court will hear arguments in the case Tuesday in an hour-long telephone conference. It’s unclear when a ruling will come.

— Whichever side loses could ask the Supreme Court to take the case on an emergency basis. But with the court at only eight members because of the death a year ago of Justice Antonin Scalia, it may be hard to find five votes to undo any result from the liberal-leaning 9th Circuit.

— If Judge Neil Gorsuch is confirmed to the high court by spring, as Senate Republicans hope, the court would be returned to full strength, increasing the chances Trump might prevail.

— How and when the case might reach the Supreme Court is unclear. With the travel ban set to expire in 90 days, it could run its course before the court can take up the issue. Another possibility is that the White House could extend the ban’s duration.

Related Travel Ban Coverage:

____

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s