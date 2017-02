HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau need the public’s help in identifying several suspects who allegedly stole from the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall.

Police released the following surveillance photos of the alleged suspects. If you have any information on the larceny or the suspects, you’re asked to call Holyoke Police Detectives at 413-322-6940.