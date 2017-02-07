Holyoke Mayor supports special permit for pot cultivation facility

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke City Council has received a special permit application from GTI Massachusetts to open a marijuana cultivation facility at 28 Appleton Street.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said a public hearing has to be held before the City Council can make any decisions, but he fully supports the approval of the special permit.

As 22News reported on Monday, GTI Massachusetts scrapped their plans for West Springfield, and already has plans to open a marijuana dispensary in Amherst and another growing facility in Palmer. They’re currently seeking approval from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the Holyoke cultivation center.

Here is the application for the special permit from GTI Massachusetts.

