Get ready for the Patriots Victory Parade Tuesday!

BOSTON (WWLP) – Fans, confetti, and wintry weather! The New England Patriots will celebrate their championship during the team’s Super Bowl Victory Parade in Boston Tuesday morning.

The Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday during Super Bowl LI. It was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, and the first championship game to be decided in overtime.

The parade is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. Twenty-two duck boats and five flat bed trucks will carry players and coaches as they make their way from the Hynes Convention Center at Boylston and Dalton Streets, past the Boston Common, and to the Boston City Hall.

Those headed to the parade should give themselves extra time to get there, as a wintry mix is expected to start falling in western Massachusetts after 5:00 a.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has reminded parade goers to dress warmly and is encouraging the use of public transportation. Temporary road closures in preparation for the event will start at 6:00 a.m. Parking will be prohibited at the following locations:

Belvidere Street, both sides, from Huntington Avenue to St. Cecilia Street

Dalton Street, both sides, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street, both sides, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, both sides, Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, both sides, Tremont Street to Staniford Street

New Sudbury Street, Cambridge Street to Congress Street

Congress Street, both sides, New Sudbury Street to State StreetState Street, both sides, Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street, both sides, Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street, both sides, Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street/Congress Street

Staniford Street, both sides, Cambridge Street to Merrimac StreetUnion Street, both sides, North Street to Hanover Street

North Street, both sides, Congress Street to Clinton Street Plympton Street, both sides, Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street, both sides, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Cambria Street, both sides, Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage

Can’t make it? 22News will be at the victory parade Tuesday morning and will be live streaming the celebration right here on WWLP.com. If you’re going to the parade, don’t forget to send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com.