Future of “net neutrality” in question under Trump

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Democratic senators, including Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, met Tuesday to fight any federal plans to stop net neutrality.

The term “net neutrality” means that Internet providers cannot discriminate when it comes to websites, and are not allowed to make certain websites faster than others. They all have to function at the same speed, no matter what their content is.

Markey and the other Democratic senators gathered at the meeting support regulating the Internet like a public utility.

The folks at Yes Computers in Northampton explained for 22News what happens when Internet service isn’t created equally.

“Netflix, for example, went down for many Verizon customers a few years ago, simply because Verizon and Netflix disagreed over how many wires should be connecting their two networks,” Yes Computers service technician Tony Russell-Smith said.

Tuesday’s gathering in Washington, D.C. follows President Donald Trump’s appointing of a new FCC commissioner, who is against net neutrality, and argues that the rules are unnecessary. Trump has proposed potential plans to roll back net neutrality regulations.