First robotic café opens in the United States

(CNN) – On the first floor of the Metreon Shopping Center in San Francisco, there’s a new kiosk getting a lot of attention.

Henry Hu, creator of the robotic barista, says, “I spent a lot of time waiting in cafes.”

So Hu invented a way to quickly get coffee. He says the quality is the same or better than the cafés you are used to. They use fresh local produced beans, fresh organic milk. And because it’s automated, he said…no mistakes. “It’s able to basically make those recipes correctly and consistently every time.”

You can order all the basics – expresso, cappuccino, latte – you can also add shots of flavors. You order off the touch screen on site or you can order ahead of time with an app and your cup will be waiting for you when you arrive. These specialty coffee drinks are about a dollar or two cheaper than your average cafe.

Not everyone liked it, some people were actually turned off.

A passerby, Patrick, helped me out with an impromptu taste test. In his left hand, a regular Folgers brewed coffee, prepared by a human. In his right hand, a vanilla latte created by a robot.

His opinion: “Nice, yes. Smooth. Not too dark. Not too light.”

Patrick not only liked it, he gave this warning. “The Starbucks baristas should be careful.”

I tried to find out if baristas were worried. I went to one Starbucks and talked to baristas and showed them video of the robot coffee machine. Now, no one could go on camera because of needing corporate permission for that, but they told me that in general they’re just not concerned about that, that they have loyal customers, always have long lines. One guy said they are so busy, they would be happy to have the robots take away some of his workload.

Meg points out human baristas have an advantage over the robots. “I think it’s great, but I think it should have a nice face.”

