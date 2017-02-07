Finding the right salt that doesn’t damage your sidewalks

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We might not have had a major winter storm this season but smaller storms still need the same winter supplies as a major one.

It can get over whelming when there are so many different types of rock salt or ice melters in a store. First you need to figure out what brand is best for you and than what result you want to get out of the product. Whether it be environmentally friendly, pet friendly, or yard friendly. It all depends on what you prefer as an home-owner.

22News went to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow to find the different types. John Guido, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, said, “I would go with an ice melt not really rock salt, rock salt is pretty basic and generic, it will leave a bigger mess, it will burn paws of a pet and if your kids are playing outside it might bother them.”

Rock salt can also break down your pavement and driveways.

Western Massachusetts hasn’t seen a big snow storm yet but the minor ones still call for the same winter supplies.

If you head into a Rocky’s Ace Hardware you will still find your winter supplies that you need like shovels and salt but most stores are beginning to get spring supplies in as well like fertilizer.