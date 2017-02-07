Fentanyl may spur agency to expand scope of treatment pilot

BOSTON, Mass. (State House News Service) – The increased prevalence of the powerful opioid fentanyl has prompted a state agency to consider expanding the scope of a $3 million addiction treatment pilot program.

An outside section of the fiscal 2017 budget directed the Health Policy Commission to develop and implement a two-year pilot grant program for up to three Massachusetts hospitals to test a model of pharmacologic treatment for substance abuse that begins in the emergency room.

Treatment with medications such as buprenorphine, methadone or naltrexone reduce the risk of a fatal overdose and can increase a patient’s engagement in other treatment but is not widely accessible, according to the commission.

Katherine Record, the HPC’s deputy policy director for behavioral health integration and accountable care, said recent “chilling and humbling data on the extent” of the opioid epidemic has shifted thinking on the pilot.

Originally, commission staff had considered focusing the treatment pilot on patients who had survived a past overdose or been administered the overdose-reversal drug naltrexone, Record said last week during a meeting of the commission’s Care Delivery and Payment System Transformation Committee.

“We thought those patients are in the most dire need and may, with short money, be the appropriate ones to target this to,” Record said. “Given the recent spike in [illicit] fentanyl on the market, we now know that patients are less likely to experience a non-fatal overdose before a fatal overdose, sadly, whereas a nonfatal overdose in the past has been a strong predictor of risk for a fatal overdose in the future.”

Citing “the urgency of the epidemic,” she said that the commission is now considering broadening the scope of eligible patients, potentially by allowing grant awardees the discretion to make the program available to any patient with signs of opioid addiction who is “willing and ready for treatment.”

A Department of Public Health analysis released last September found fentanyl present in 32 percent of opioid overdose deaths in 2013 and 2014, with more recent DPH data indicating fentanyl presence rising to 57 percent in 2015. The same report cited a “rapidly expanding distribution of illicitly produced Fentanyl sold as Heroin.”

The DPH’s most recent quarterly report on opioid deaths, released in November 2016, found deaths involving heroin were declining at approximately the same rate fentanyl-related deaths have increased. Among the 693 opioid-related deaths in 2016 where a toxicology screen was available, 74 percent or 510 people had a positive result for fentanyl.

Opioid-related hospital visits increased 201 percent between 2007 and 2014, according to the Health Policy Commission.

The hospitals that will participate in the grant program have not yet been selected. The budget language instructs the commission to use up to $3 million from the Distressed Hospital Trust Fund for a pilot program at up to three sites.

Hospitals applying for the program will need to demonstrate relationships with pharmacies that stock buprenorphine and outpatient providers with adequate capacity to accept referrals within 72 hours. Within a year of the pilot’s completion, the HPC will need to report its results to lawmakers.

At more than 100 for every 10,000 emergency room discharges, North Shore Medical Center’s Union Campus in Lynn has the highest rate of non-fatal opioid overdoses across Massachusetts hospitals, followed by Brockton Hospital and Merrimack Valley Hospital in Haverhill, according to HPC data.

