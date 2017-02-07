Failed Japanese ‘space junk’ experiment falls back to earth

(CNN) – Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency had a one-week window for an experimental mission targeting the debris orbiting earth.

NASA believes there’s more than 500,000 pieces of so-called “space junk” in orbit. It said the floating garbage is a potential danger to the International Space Station, space shuttles and other spacecraft carrying people.

Japan’s space agency was working on a sort of electric tether to slow down the debris and eventually bring it into earth’s atmosphere. Once there, it would burn up; but researchers said Monday the mission failed after the tether did not get released.

NASA is leading an initiative in addressing orbital debris issues. The European Space Agency is also working on a mission to clear the “space junk”, but it may not be launched until 2023.