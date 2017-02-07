EF-2 tornado tears through New Orleans

(CNN) – An EF-2 tornado touched down Tuesday in New Orleans, causing heavy damage to buildings in the city and surrounding areas.

More severe weather is predicted to continue Tuesday from the Central Gulf Coast region to the Ohio Valley ahead of a strong cold front, according to the National Weather Service. Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana after a powerful storm system swept through much of the southeast part of the state.

The storm hit late Tuesday morning, bringing with it a tornado that damaged homes and businesses.

Gov. Edwards said, “It’s been a tough day for the state of Louisiana. In at least six parishes we had a total of seven tornadoes. But the good Lord has blessed us with not a single fatality reported or confirmed at this time.”

Videos and photos of the area show a devastating scene, with cars and trees tossed around and buildings torn apart.

NASA’s Michoud assembly facility in New Orleans, one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world, was damaged in the storm and reported some employees suffered minor injuries.

New Orleans mayor Mitchell Landrieu said, “We do have a couple dozen individuals who have minor injuries, and 5 or 6 with more significant injuries that we aren’t ready to report on yet”

Governor Edwards toured the damage hours after the storm hit, and praised the quick response of emergency crews. “We’re getting too good to responding to disasters here in Louisiana, and that’s because we get too much practice. But, it’s a good thing when we’re called upon.”

According to the National Weather Service, very large hail, strong winds and tornadoes will be possible in the lower Mississippi River Valley and Central Gulf Coast states through Tuesday.

