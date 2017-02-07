Easthampton Police investigate several explosions near pond

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate multiple explosions that took place in the City of Easthampton over the weekend.

According to Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti, the department received reports of loud explosions around 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the Ferry Street area. Then, the Easthampton Public Safety Dispatchers received reports of multiple explosions in the Pleasant Street area, near Lower Mill Pond.

When the officers arrived, Chief Alberti said they found several explosive devices that were detonated, and some the were unexploded. He said the devises were found along the southerly bank of the Lower Mill Pond.

Massachusetts State Police Bomb Technicians were called in to make sure the area was safe. Chief Alberti said this investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Easthampton Police Detective Bureau, FBI Springfield, the MSP Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF Springfield.

If you have any information on the explosions in Easthampton, you’re asked to call Easthampton Police Detectives at 413-527-1212.

