Easthampton Police investigate several explosions near pond

Call 413-527-1212 if you have any information

By Published: Updated:
Easthampton Police Car

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several law enforcement agencies are working together to investigate multiple explosions that took place in the City of Easthampton over the weekend.

According to Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti, the department received reports of loud explosions around 9:31 p.m. Sunday in the Ferry Street area. Then, the Easthampton Public Safety Dispatchers received reports of multiple explosions in the Pleasant Street area, near Lower Mill Pond.

When the officers arrived, Chief Alberti said they found several explosive devices that were detonated, and some the were unexploded. He said the devises were found along the southerly bank of the Lower Mill Pond.

Massachusetts State Police Bomb Technicians were called in to make sure the area was safe. Chief Alberti said this investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Easthampton Police Detective Bureau, FBI Springfield, the MSP Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF Springfield.

If you have any information on the explosions in Easthampton, you’re asked to call Easthampton Police Detectives at 413-527-1212.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s