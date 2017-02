HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Suzanne wrote to Dr. Phil about her tumultuous relationship with her younger boyfriend, Ryan, who she claims is a manipulative mooch.

The circumstance under which they met was not a happy one – Ryan was first online friends with Suzanne’s twin sister Michelle, who passed away last year and who left Ryan some big ticket items in her will.

With Suzanne named the executor – could this relationship be a major conflict of interest?

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Is this the wildest catfish story ever? #DrPhil pic.twitter.com/dQQB0j2pSl — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) February 7, 2017