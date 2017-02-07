Downtown Business Assistance Program to help improve Chicopee Center

Money will come from federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

CHICOPEE

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new program in the City of Chicopee will provide funding to downtown businesses so they can make necessary repairs or improvements to their properties.

The Downtown Business Assistance Program was designed to provide financial assistance to businesses located in the West End Housing Development Incentive Zone, according to a release sent to 22News from Mayor Richard Kos’ Office.

The funding will allow business owners to make improvements that could result in the creation of jobs, assistance to low to moderate income individuals, or the removal of architectural barriers. Money for the program will come from federal Community Development Block Grant funds.

“Programs like this can create or be the added push for projects that can have a positive difference in our downtown,” Kos said. “We can see the value that this can bring to businesses located in this area, which ultimately broadens the tax base and demonstrates the commitment the City is making to revitalizing Downtown”

Interested business owners are encouraged to contact Director Michael Vedovelli at 413-594-1490.

