SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Interstate 91 northbound heading into downtown Springfield is delayed due to a disabled truck.

The truck is blocking the right lane just before Exit 6. State Trooper John Blanchard told 22News they are working to get the truck cleared away as quickly as possible.

Traffic is backed up starting before the Longmeadow Curve.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.