Cost of tying the knot on the rise

(CNN) – Forget about the bride and groom. These days it’s all about the guests. At least, according to a survey from The Knot, a wedding planning service.

Last year, the average wedding had 141 guests, that’s fewer attendees than seven years ago. However, couples spent way more, on average $245 per guest last year, that’s up from $194 in 2009.

In the same time frame, spending on entertainment has more than tripled. You can thank things like photo booths, fireworks, and cigar bars. Also, many couples have wedding bands and DJs to keep the party going.

All those extras, plus flowers, the dress, and the big spender, the venue, push the budget.

The Knot said the average cost of a wedding climbed to more than $35,000 last year. That’s a record high, and most couples surveyed say they went over budget.

Parents still pick up at least part of the tab, a traditional aspect of the modern wedding.

