Connector, Baker hoping for enough “runway” to adjust to ACA changes

STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, FEB. 7, 2017…..Acknowledging that the health care landscape could be drastically different a year from now, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said that the federal government needs to give states enough time to adapt to changes to the Affordable Care Act.

Though the prospects of an ACA repeal appear bright — President Donald Trump ran on the promise of repealing it quickly and Republicans control both branches of Congress — little is known about exactly how Trump and Congress will dismantle the federal health insurance law or what type of system would take its place.

Little is known, too, about what changes to the ACA would mean for the Massachusetts Health Connector, which Baker visited Monday to highlight his administration’s work to turn the Connector around. Baker said the state’s health insurance exchange is as prepared as it can be to adapt to a repeal or restructuring of the ACA.

“Whatever happens here the feds have got to provide what I could call sort of a runway for whatever the changes are,” Baker said. “I think these folks, because of what they’ve done over the past couple of years, are far better positioned to deal with whatever might be in that runway than they would have been previously.”

The governor said Monday that based on his conversations with “a number of folks in D.C.” there does not appear to be consensus around what changes to make to the ACA or how to make them.

“There’s a lot of conversation and dialogue going on down there right now, but I wouldn’t say it’s coalesced around any particular set of concrete plans,” Baker said.

The idea of dramatic changes to the federal law has not been met with great enthusiasm in Massachusetts, where federal aid for Medicaid expansion and subsidies for the Health Connector are expected to total $29 billion over the next five years.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said the Connector’s infrastructure is “in place and it’s strong,” and that the Connector is ready to adapt. The question, she said, “is adapt to what?”

“Whatever changes happen in Congress or in Washington, there needs to be enough runway, as the governor would say, or time,” Sudders said. “You can’t just turn this on a dime, you really do need the time both for the market to stay stable and for the system changes to be made.”

Connector Executive Director Louis Gutierrez agreed, saying that the Connector’s computer systems and staff will “be as ready as can be at all to make adjustments as necessary.”

Baker’s $40.5 billion budget plan for fiscal 2018 presumes that the federal health care landscape will remain unchanged, but he said when he unveiled his budget that his administration made that assumption out of necessity.

If the ACA is repealed, Baker has said his administration will push for authority for Massachusetts to strike out on its own and provide access to health coverage in a manner similar to the 2006 Massachusetts law that was a model for the ACA.

“I do believe that there is a bipartisan commitment in Massachusetts to ensuring that whatever the rules are at the federal level that we’re going to work together to make sure people in Massachusetts are going to continue to be covered,” Baker said Monday.

Copyright 2017 State House News Service