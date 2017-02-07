CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Smooth, silky, satiny, thick, rich chocolate pudding-like dessert, but so much better! Barbara Morse showed us how to make Chocolate Pots de Crème!
Chocolate Pots de Crème
Ingredients:
- 10 oz. bittersweet chocolate, or semi-sweet, or mixture of both, finely chopped OR
- 1 ¾ cups bittersweet chocolate chips
- 5 yolks, whisked in a bowl
- 5 TBS. sugar
- 1 ¾ c. heavy cream, (measured in a liquid measuring cup)
- ½ c. half + half, (measured in a liquid measuring cup)
- pinch of salt
- 1 TBS. strong, black coffee
- 1 tsp. pure, vanilla extract
Directions:
- Place chopped chocolate or chips in a medium size bowl with a fine sieve on top, set aside.
- In a medium, heavy bottomed saucepan, place yolks, sugar, coffee, salt and whisk together. Set heat on low/medium and add cream and half & half, blend together.
- Using a wooden spoon stir mixture until small bubbles appear around the edges. Don’t boil. Add vanilla and stir in. Do not whisk so much as to get bubbles into the mixture. The less air the better. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens, coats the spoon and/or reads 180 degrees on an instant thermometer, about 8-12 minutes.
- Remove from heat and immediately pour over the sieve onto the chocolate. Let sit a minute or two to melt the chocolate. Using an offset spatula, stir the mixture to blend well. Pour into about 8 5 ounce ramekins or pots de crème cups.
- Let cool, cover with plastic wrap and chill. Can keep refrigerated up to 3 days.
- Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, fresh edible flowers, candied violets or edible sparkles!