CDC reports high flu activity across the U.S.

(CNN) – The CDC says flu activity is “high” to “extremely high” in more than a dozen regions around the United States.

The new report measures flu activity through the last week in January. The CDC says 51 out of 54 states and territories are experiencing elevated levels of flu and flu-like illnesses.

A recent CDC report finds there have been more than 31,000 confirmed cases of influenza this season. The virus has been associated with 15 pediatric deaths – seven of those reported in the week ending January 28th alone

The vast majority of flu cases this season, over 87-percent, have been caused influenza-A. And the virus is still spreading in 40 states and Puerto Rico.

Typically, the U.S. flu season begins in October, peaks between December and March, then slows through spring. Symptoms include a fever or chills, headache, soreness and a feeling of lethargy or fatigue.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine – and that vaccination is important not only for self-protection, but to keep others from contracting the virus, as well.

