Bruins coach Claude Julien fired, replaced with assistant

Bruce Cassidy will take over as interim head coach

By Published: Updated:
Claude Julien
Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien speaks at a news conference at TD Garden Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Longtime Boston Bruins coach Claude Julien is now out of a job. The Bruins made the announcement Wednesday morning in an article posted on NHL.com that effective immediately, Julien has been relieved of coaching duties.

Julien has been the Bruins head coach since 2007, and led the team in their 2011 Stanley Cup championship season. The Bruins made the playoffs in seven out of nine seasons under his leadership. So far this season the B’s have posted a record of 26-23-6 for the first 55 games.

Julien will be replaced temporarily by assistant coach Bruce Cassidy until a permanent replacement can be found.

