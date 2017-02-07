Bill would protect free birth control in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Women’s Bar Association is lobbying state lawmakers to expand access to free birth control for women.

Members of the organization told 22News that low-income women have a harder time accessing health care. They are calling on state lawmakers to expand birth control access for all women; not just those who can afford it.

Legislators are preparing contingency plans for what could happen if the federal government repeals the Affordable Care Act, which paved the way for free birth control for women. The Women’s Bar Association is urging state lawmakers to provide access to “no copay” birth control by requiring insurers to cover all types of contraception approved by the FDA.

The association’s deputy director, Rachel Biscardi, told 22News that low-income residents should not have to struggle to access women’s health care.

“It is really important that we mandate, that we say as a policy that this is important. That we provide legal access, no matter what your income level is,” Biscardi said.

The contraception bill is co-sponsored by Rep. John Scibak (D-South Hadley).