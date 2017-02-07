Amherst residents will vote AGAIN on proposed town school project

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The fate of a new Amherst elementary school project is back in the hands of residents one last time. Town meeting has already twice rejected state funding that would help pay for half of the $67 million project to build a new school and merge Wildwood and Fort River elementary schools.

That didn’t stop nearly 1,400 people from signing a petition 5 days after the 2nd rejection. According to the town’s charter, that’s more than enough to overturn the town meeting vote, and send the proposal now to a town-wide referendum.

Tuesday afternoon, the town clerk was validating signatures. Which means, according to Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman, “So now everybody in the community will be able to vote on this one question, and vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’.”

In order for the proposal to pass, it needs a two-thirds “yes” vote, and 18% of the entire town needs to come here to town hall and vote. That’s just under 3,000 votes.

Bockelman says a “no” vote could mean an end to the project altogether. “We don’t have $34 million in cash to buy the new school,” said Bockelman, “so if we don’t borrow the money, we can’t do the new school.”

Bockelman said getting this vote to pass will be difficult. The last time a town referendum was called to turn over a town meeting vote was in 2005 for the Plum Brook project to build soccer fields – and that vote failed.

The select board still has to decide when to hold the referendum. It’ll most likely be in March during the town’s annual elections.

Related Amherst School Merger Coverage: