After a thrilling comeback, a thrilling victory parade

BOSTON (WWLP) – The New England Patriots celebrated their fifth Super Bowl win in front of more than a million fans in Boston Tuesday. Patriots Nation was in full-force to celebrate what many are calling the greatest comeback ever: Super Bowl LI.

“After that amazing game, how could you miss something like that?” one Patriots fan from Pittsfield told 22News.

More than 1,000,000 fans are estimated to have packed the parade route, starting at the Hynes Convention Center and ending at Boston City Hall, for a chance to see Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and all the rest of the team go by with their fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

“This is like history. Why not be a part of the best sports teams in the world, and get to enjoy it with three generations to celebrate and just say ‘thank you’ for everything the Patriots do for us,” Sean Hemingway of Springfield said.

The sleet and freezing rain didn’t stop fans. Some lined up as early as 5:00 in the morning to get their spot on the parade route. Many of them called out sick from school or work to be there.

For many fans, this was not their first parade, but they said it was certainly the sweetest.

“I did step away from the TV when it was 28-3, and I turned it back on. Sure enough, it was a two possession game. We were only down by 16 at that point. Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, James White, all of those guys made it happen to us,” Alex Kurzman of Falmouth said.