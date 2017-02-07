911 calls reveal chaos after campus attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several 911 callers described to police the chaotic scene after a knife-wielding man rammed into a group of people with his car, Monday morning.

Callers described the suspect driving over the curb in the area of 19th Avenue and College Road, hitting several people.

“I think this is some type of terrorist attack,” said one caller. “Because the guy ran a car through a crowd of students. The guy did it purposefully.”

“Watts Hall, on OSU’s campus, somebody just drove through a crowd full of people. He’s now firing a gun, but I don’t know who’s firing the gun. It looks like a campus police officer,” said another caller.

“I saw the car ran into him, then plowed into a group of students stranding outside,” said Jeremy Weiss.

“I’m at Ohio State, right outside of Watts Hall and there was a guy crashed his car into a bunch of people and ran out with a knife chasing down people,” said another caller.

