Winter supplies still selling as normal in western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In a typical New England winter, we would have had a couple of big snow storms by now. What we have seen are scattered smaller snow storms, that have been mildly inconvenient.

Whether its 3 inches or 3 feet, you still need a shovel and ice melt for your sidewalks. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam still has the normal rush of people when snow is in the forecast, especially the day before its suppose to snow.

Joe Overlherio, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News, “We are consistently selling out of seasonal items people are pre-acting definitely has been a non typical New England winter we’re selling ice melters and has a good run on snow shovels.”

One product that isn’t selling out as quickly is pellets.

In January, we fell short of our average snowfall totals, so snow lovers are hoping we catch up this month.