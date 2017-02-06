Winter supplies still selling as normal in western Massachusetts

whether is 3 feet or 3 inches you still need a snow shovel

By Published: Updated:
shovels

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In a typical New England winter, we would have had a couple of big snow storms by now. What we have seen are scattered smaller snow storms, that have been mildly inconvenient.

Whether its 3 inches or 3 feet, you still need a shovel and ice melt for your sidewalks. Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam still has the normal rush of people when snow is in the forecast, especially the day before its suppose to snow.

Joe Overlherio, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam, told 22News, “We are consistently selling out of seasonal items people are pre-acting definitely has been a non typical New England winter we’re selling ice melters and has a good run on snow shovels.”

One product that isn’t selling out as quickly is pellets.

In January, we fell short of our average snowfall totals, so snow lovers are hoping we catch up this month.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s