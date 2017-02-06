Will lawmakers who opposed the pay raise still take the money?

BOSTON (WWLP) – State lawmakers approved hefty pay raises for themselves, but what will those who voted against the pay raise do with their extra pay?

Every single Republican in the state legislature voted against the pay raise package, yet the Democrat-controlled House and Senate secured the two-thirds majority to override a veto by Governor Charlie Baker.

Now, some western Massachusetts Democrats are calling on GOP lawmakers to freeze their salaries after voting against the pay raise last week.

Under the plan, lawmakers who chair a committee or hold leadership positions would receive the biggest raises.

22News contacted several of the region’s Republican representatives, but many declined to talk about what they will actually do with the extra pay, after voting against it. Rep. Susannah Whipps (R-Athol) told 22News that she plans to donate a portion of the money to local charities.

“Well, certainly some help with fuel assistance; it’s been a tough year for a lot of people, so our food pantries and fuel assistance are things I tend to donate to on a regular basis, and certainly would do that again,” Whipps said.

The pay raise package is expected to cost taxpayers $18 million each year.