White House staffers try to move past infighting

(CNN) – This is the start of the third week of President Trump’s term, and his “managing by conflict” style that we saw during the campaign appears firmly in place at the White House. Not everybody working there considers that a success.

President Trump’s top aides are taking pains to insist that everything’s going smoothly in the West Wing.

In a whirlwind two weeks, Trump has delivered on many of his campaign promises, but he’s done so with chaos churning in the background.

The president faced backlash for putting Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on the Principals Committee of the National Security Council. And the rocky rollout of Trump’s travel ban was panned even by close allies, who said he wasn’t well-served by his advisers.

Gov. Chris Christie said, “The president has a structure inside the White House with three folks who are predominantly in charge of operations at the White House, Mr. Bannon, Mr. Kushner and Mr. Priebus. I think anyone who looks at this knows that it could have been and should have been done better.”

Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged there were some missteps, saying, “We’ll concede that sometimes the usual Washington niceties of informing members of Congress were not fully implemented.”

It’s all part of a learning curve for Trump and his team. Advisers say the president didn’t realize how controversial it would be to put Bannon on the Principals Committee. And with the travel ban now embroiled in legal challenges, Trump has tasked Priebus with ensuring future agenda items are implemented smoothly.

Sources say the Trump administration is putting more energy into downplaying reports of staff infighting than actually solving tensions that persist between Priebus, Bannon and others in the West Wing. Those tensions may put Trump’s GOP allies in Washington on edge, but there’s little sign they bother the president.

This weekend, Trump tweeted: “I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it.”

Trump is often the driving force behind the cycles of chaos then calm that were all-too-common in his presidential campaign. The big challenge for his team: moderating that impulse to act first and deal with the fallout later.

Former RNC Communications Director, Doug Heye, said, “Donald Trump doesn’t have the same filter as Barack Obama or George W. Bush had. That can be a strength to communicate his message directly to the voters, but that obviously also causes a great deal of concern amongst White House aides and the press operation. That’s where they need to do the job of cleanup on aisle 5.”