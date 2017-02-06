What you need to know about the Patriots Victory Parade

BOSTON (WWLP) – The New England Patriots returned to Foxborough on Monday, after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Preparations are underway for the Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade, which is scheduled to kick-off at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7th, from the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. According to the Boston Mayor’s office, the parade will involve 22 duck boats.

The parade will start at Dalton and Boylston Streets near the Hynes Convention Center, then head down Boylston, past Copley Square. Once the duck boats reach Boston Common, the parade will head down Tremont Street to its final destination at Boston City Hall Plaza.

Mayor Martin Walsh is reminding fans attending the parade to dress warmly for the winter weather. The National Weather Service reports that the weather for parade is not expected to be to major. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the snow is expected to mix with sleet and then change to sleet and rain in the afternoon, with temperatures rising into the mid 30’s by around 1:00 p.m.

The Mayor encourages everyone to take public transportation; but if you are driving to Boston, the following temporary parking restrictions will be in place:

Belvidere Street, both sides, from Huntington Avenue to St. Cecilia Street

Dalton Street, both sides, Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Boylston Street, both sides, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, both sides, Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street, both sides, Tremont Street to Staniford Street

New Sudbury Street, Cambridge Street to Congress Street

Congress Street, both sides, New Sudbury Street to State StreetState Street, both sides, Congress Street to Court Street

Court Street, both sides, Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

New Chardon Street, both sides, Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street/Congress Street

Staniford Street, both sides, Cambridge Street to Merrimac StreetUnion Street, both sides, North Street to Hanover Street

North Street, both sides, Congress Street to Clinton Street Plympton Street, both sides, Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

East Dedham Street, both sides, Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Cambria Street, both sides, Boylston Street to end at Hynes Center garage

Towing in restricted areas will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The following streets will also be closed to traffic starting around 9:00 a.m.:

Boylston Street, Massachusetts Avenue to Tremont Street

Tremont Street, Boylston Street to Court Street

Cambridge Street, Court Street to New Chardon Street

The streets will reopen to traffic depending on the size of the crowd. Boylston Street is expected to be the first street to re-open, followed by Tremont Street and Cambridge Street.

22News will be in Boston on Tuesday for the parade. If you’re going to the parade, send us your photos via email at reportit@wwlp.com. If you can’t make it to Boston, 22News will live-stream the parade on WWLP.com and on the 22News Mobile App.