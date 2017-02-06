West Springfield City Council approves moratorium on recreation marijuana shops

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield City Council has unanimously approved a one year ban to prevent recreational marijuana shops from opening up.

22News was at Monday’s City Council meeting when they passed the moratorium with an 8 to 0 vote. This means recreational marijuana shops cannot open in the City until December of 2018.

Recreational marijuana was approved statewide in November of 2016. The state was supposed to have legal recreational dispensaries by January of 2018, but they pushed that back to July of 2018 at least.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said he wants to wait and see what the state does before the City allows the shops to open. He said this ban is only for recreational marijuana dispensaries; the two medical marijuana dispensaries that’ll be opening in the City are not affected by the ban.

