Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix of weather expected for Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared Tuesday a Weather Alert Day due to the expectation of a wintry mix of weather.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the following areas:

Hampden County from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday

Hampshire & Franklin Counties from 5:00 a.m. Tuesday to 3:00 a.m. Wednesday

Berkshire County from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday

Monday night’s clouds will be increasing, but we should stay dry most of the night. A light wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Tuesday morning before turning to freezing rain and rain during the afternoon in the lower Pioneer Valley.

The changeover to rain will be rather slow from north to west of the lower Pioneer Valley, where snow will hang on a bit longer, and then you’ll have more of a sleet and freezing rain mix most of the afternoon.

It will not be until late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning that everyone in western Massachusetts has turned over to plain rain, but we expect the changeover to plain rain to happen in the lower Pioneer Valley early Tuesday afternoon.

Snow and sleet amounts look to be very little in the lower Pioneer Valley, with the most accumulation in the hills west of the Connecticut River. The temperatures will be near 50 degrees on Wednesday, with morning rain ending.

According to the NWS, a Winter Weather Advisory means snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel issues, so be prepared for slippery roads and use caution while driving.

Make sure to follow the 22News Storm Team with the latest forecast and snowfall totals in western Massachusetts.